Así fue la histórica participación de Colombia en los anteriores Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokyo 2020

Carlos Serrano

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Gold medalist Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarate of Team Colombia reacts during the men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB7 medal ceremony on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for New Zealand Paralympic Committee)

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)