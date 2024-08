Jamie Vardy mandó a ‘freír espárragos’ al Cuti Romero luego de hacerle gol a su equipo

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at The King Power Stadium on August 19, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

