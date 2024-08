Johan Mojica se ganó todos los aplausos por lo que hizo contra el Real Madrid de Mbappé y Vinicius

Johan Mojica

MALLORCA, SPAIN - AUGUST 18: Johan Mojica of RCD Mallorca and Rodrygo of Real Madrid competes for the ball during the La Liga match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid CF at Estadi de Son Moix on August 18, 2024 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

(Rafa Babot/Getty Images)