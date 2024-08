Los desplazados estamos dando ejemplo: Tatiana Rentería hace llamado para que apoyen al deporte

Tatiana Rentería

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 11: Gold Medallist, Kagami Yuka of Team Japan, Silver Medallist, Kennedy Alexis Blades of Team United States and Bronze Medallists, Milaimy de la Carid. Marin Potrille of Team Cuba and Tatiana Renteria Renteria of Team Colombia pose for a photo, after the Women’s Freestyle 76kg on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)