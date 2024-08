Cycling - BMX Racing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Romain Mahieu of Team France, Pietro Bertagnoli of Team Italy, Mateo Carmona Garcia of Team Colombia, Jaymio Brink of Team Netherlands, Kye Whyte of Team Great Britain compete during the Men's Quarterfinals Run 1, Heat 2 on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

