El arquero de Panamá que recibió la goleada de Colombia está cerca de llegar a un grande del FPC

Colombia v Panama - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JULY 06: Goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera #22 of Panama fouls Jhon Arias #11 of Columbia in the penalty box as Edgardo Fariña #24 defends during the first half of the quarterfinal match at State Farm Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The play led to a penalty kick which resulted in a goal for Columbia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

