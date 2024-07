¿Qué tiene que pasar para que Brasil quede eliminada de la Copa América?

Brasil vs Costa Rica

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Rodrygo of Brazil reacts after missing a chance of goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium on June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)