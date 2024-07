Cristiano lloró desconsolado luego de botar un penal que le pudo dar el pase a Portugal

Portugal v Slovenia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JULY 01: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks dejected as he is consoled by teammates ahead of the second half of extra-time during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena on July 01, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

(Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)