Daniel Felipe Martínez: subcampeón del Giro de Italia gracias a su participación histórica

Daniel Felipe Martínez es subcampeón del Giro de Italia.

ROME, ITALY - MAY 26: Daniel Martinez of Colombia and Team BORA - hansgrohe on second place poses on the podium ceremony with his sons after the 107th Giro d'Italia 2024, Stage 21 a 125km stage from Rome to Rome / #UCIWT / on May 26, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

