Rigo reveló el inesperado ‘detallito’ familiar que le impediría cerrar su carrera como lo había soñado:

Rigoberto Urán en los Juegos Olímpicos 2012

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Silver medallist Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia celebrates during the Victory Ceremony for the Men's Road Race Road Cycling on Day 1 of the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 28, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)