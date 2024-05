“Cometemos errores y se sigue adelante”, Higuita puso en vitrina doloroso recuerdo para la Selección

Rene Higuita y Roger Milla

NAPLES, ITALY - JUNE 23: Cameroon striker Roger Milla walks the ball into the empty net to score the winning goal after dispossesing Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita (l) of the ball mid pitch during the Second phase match between Cameroon and Colombia on June 23, in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

