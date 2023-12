Excompañero de Messi en la selección Argentina está hospitalizado porque su hermano lo habría apuñalado

Ezequiel Lavezzi RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Lionel Messi and Ezequiel Lavezzi of Argentina attempt to shoot as Jerome Boateng of Germany clears the ball off the line during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Michael Steele/Getty Images)