Por pifia ante Colombia, a un jugador de Paraguay le desempolvaron su pasado

San Lorenzo v Boca Juniors - Liga Profesional 2022 BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - JULY 09: Ivan Leguizamon of San Lorenzo fights for the ball with Frank Fabra of Boca Juniors during a match between San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors at Pedro Bidegain Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)