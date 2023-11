Revelan que la Liga de Colombia es una de las más inestables del mundo

Most unstable squads, 4⃣8⃣ top divisions 🌐

1⃣ 🇹🇷 56.7% of squad members present at the club since less than one year

2⃣ 🇨🇾 55.3%

3⃣ 🇷🇸 54.5%

🇵🇾 53.2% 🇪🇨 52.7% 🇨🇴 52.4%

More in new @CIES_Football ⚽️ Monthly Report 👉 https://t.co/lpSgM4TxSx pic.twitter.com/40GENBwnSx