Las jugadoras vetadas de la Selección Colombia no se quedaron calladas tras la salida de Nelson Abadía

Nelson Abadía SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Daniela Arias and Jorelyn Carabali of Colombia are consoled by Nelson Abadia, Head Coach of Colombia, after the team's defeat in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia on August 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images ) (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)