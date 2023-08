Linda Caicedo se sintió regañada por la manera en la que la llamó un periodista

Colombia v Jamaica: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Linda Caicedo of Colombia controls the ball against Tiernny Wiltshire of Jamaica during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)