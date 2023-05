Calidad de exportación: Colombia entre los países con más jugadores en el exterior

New @CIES_Football Weekly Post reveals top 💯 player exporting countries 🤩 Records broken 💥 for all the top three nations: #Brazil 🇧🇷 #France 🇫🇷 & #Argentina 🇦🇷 Full data 👉 https://t.co/5P8o4W4mzD pic.twitter.com/9W4FOmmPhB