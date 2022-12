Ni el más pesimista: defensor cerró el año con dos autogoles ante Liverpool

Wout Faes LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Wout Faes of Leicester City looks dejected after Miguel Almironn (not pictured) of Newcastle United scores the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)