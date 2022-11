‘Chicho’ Arango se ‘cogio de parche’ a Gareth Bale y lo bañó en cerveza

Hopefully Gareth Bale still has room in his trophy case:



🏆5x Champions League

🏆4x FIFA Club World Cup

🏆3x La Liga

🏆3x Spanish Super Cup

🏆3x UEFA Super Cup

🏆1x Carabao Cup

🏆1x Supporters' Shield

🏆1x #MLSCup



And one beer shower.



