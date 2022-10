¡Cobro impecable y al ángulo! Messi metió su primer golazo de tiro libre con PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly SUITA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain talk before a free kick during the preseason friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Gamba Osaka at Panasonic Stadium Suita on July 25, 2022 in Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) (koji watanabe/Getty Images)