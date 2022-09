“Yo no hubiera hecho eso”, Osorio le cayó a Martino por criticada acción con México

Are You Cool with It?



Tata Martino misses Mexico’s training to watch Argentina vs Honduras on tv ..



Ex 🇲🇽 HC Juan Carlos Osorio was left scratching his head .. #FutbolAmericas #ElTriEng FULL 🎥 https://t.co/teLgp5AHWO@ESPNPlus @SebiSalazarFUT pic.twitter.com/kj4Qsa6Y2e