¿Jarlan Barrera se va a Egipto o se queda en Nacional? Esto se sabe de su futuro

.@AlAhly 🇪🇬 are very close to agreeing a fee of around US$2.5 Million to sign Colombian 🇨🇴 attacking midfielder Jarlan Barrera Escalona (26) from Colombian club @nacionaloficial.



Barrera has 7 goals and 4 assists in 34 games in all competitions this season for Atletico Nacional. pic.twitter.com/H7Wyp1izsg