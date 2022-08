Millonarios saca pecho porque Ruiz y Gómez están entre las mejores 250 promesas

.@vinijr 🇧🇷 (@realmadrid) leads the @CIES_Football 📊 table of most impactful 2000-born players worldwide 🌏 Top 5⃣0⃣ of hottest prospects 🌱 per year of birth and Impact Score 📈 method 👉 https://t.co/Qfv9Y0nruD 🤓 #Vinijr #Tonali #Vitinha #Foden #Ferran #Tchouameni #Haaland pic.twitter.com/HgMzAwp35T