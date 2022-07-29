El volante del Arsenal, Thomas Partey es acusado de violación y podría ir a la cárcel

En las últimas horas, la presunta víctima de Partey ha difundido por su cuenta de Twitter recopilando los detalles.
La mujer asegura que la violación fue durante la celebración del cumpleaños del jugador en su viaje a Ibiza.
Cuenta también que ella no quería ir al viaje por una pelea que sostuvo con Thomas, a causa de su deseo de llevar mujeres a la celebración. Sin embargo, dice que el jugador la manipuló psicológicamente y la obligó a ir.
Durante el viaje, ellos estuvieron en un barco, en donde no cruzaron palabra ni compartieron habitación.
La mujer asegura que el 19 de junio no comió nada en todo el día. Sobre las siete de la noche se embriagó y fue a descansar a su habitación. Partey llegó allá, la abofeteó y la forzó a tener relaciones sexuales con ella.
I woke up to him slapping me in the face and forcing it in my mouth. I begged him to stop and told him I was going to throw up, he laughed and confined to force himself in my mouth as I cried and pushed him off.— 🧍🏽♀️ (@deffonotchaur) July 29, 2022
I passed out and woke up sore vaginally and the next day I bled https://t.co/F2It9dbTy3
El caso se complica aún más, cuando la mujer contó que no era la primera vez que sucedía algo así. En abril ya había sucedido algo similar, pero ella no consideró violación en su momento. Partey ya la había obligado a tener relaciones.
I didn’t realise what he had done in April was considered rape until I went over it with the police and realised that him not listening after I told him no and tried to force him off me was considered rape.— 🧍🏽♀️ (@deffonotchaur) July 29, 2022
I blamed myself after he raped me when I was drunk. I ignored the 1st https://t.co/wFob34Q0vt
La mujer difundió la conversación que sostuvo con el jugador por WhatsApp. Recalca que a pesar que él quiere buscarla y hablar, en ningún momento el jugador desmiente la acusación.
Is the the messages of a man who’s just been falsely accused?— 🧍🏽♀️ (@deffonotchaur) July 29, 2022
asking me why I’m recording unnecessary messages?
asking what hotel I’m staying at so he can come and speak to me?
telling me doesn’t want to argue?
Not once saying “this is a lie” “that never happened” pic.twitter.com/9vTdxVjGRy
Según cuenta la mujer, mientras reía, el jugador le dijo que no tenía que despertar en el momento de la violación. Ella aseguró que el mediocampista ha hecho esto muchas veces y con muchas mujeres.
He told me he doesn’t have to wake me, looked in my face and laughed. I was say crying in front of him asking why he would do that to me after he came back in the room angry I had texted him the accusation— 🧍🏽♀️ (@deffonotchaur) July 29, 2022
He has done this before. Many girls know this. Defend him if you want. https://t.co/ret9AdZx5n
La mujer también involucró a la Premier League y al Arsenal, equipo en que milita. Ella aseguró que les informó desde septiembre del año pasado.
En primera instancia, las dos entidades aseguraron tomar el caso muy en serio, pero más adelante le dijeron que por ser mayor de edad, no iban a considerar el caso.
Arsenal, the FA and the premier league were aware of the allegations back in September 2021— 🧍🏽♀️ (@deffonotchaur) July 29, 2022
they told me they would take this very seriously
then got back to me to say that as I am not a child (under 18) or a vulnerable person. He is not a safeguarding risk to them. https://t.co/h2SNCkUl1U
Al parecer, otra presunta víctima de Partey, se habría decidido a denunciar y las dos mujeres pondrían la queja directamente en los juzgados de la ciudad de Londres.
I still have the option to proceed with the rape in london. I have been avoiding that because after the trauma I went through with this one. I simply can not imagine going through it all over again and coming out alive— 🧍🏽♀️ (@deffonotchaur) July 29, 2022
Luckily another victim came forward. I pray she has justice https://t.co/QK7CsZxDn2
La mujer en cuestión ganó el caso civil y llegaron a un acuerdo económico para retirar los cargos a Partey, especialmente porque el juzgado no tiene jurisdicción en Ibiza.
My lawyer never backed out.— 🧍🏽♀️ (@deffonotchaur) July 29, 2022
I won the civil case. He chose not to take it further and decided to settle.
No lawyers backed out. Charges were dropped due to the police not having jurisdiction in Ibiza to investigate as I was raped on the 19th and legislation changed on the 29 https://t.co/20J2FeFeo8
Finalmente, la mujer aseguró que ella espera no lucrarse, sino lograr justicia, tanto por ella como por las mujeres que no han denunciado.
Why would I go through all of this? For a lie? Why would I give back money that I could be enjoying if this was all about a pay out? If I am making this all up?— 🧍🏽♀️ (@deffonotchaur) July 29, 2022
I am angry that I went through the horror of a rape investigation to find out my rapist got off over 10 days