El volante del Arsenal, Thomas Partey es acusado de violación y podría ir a la cárcel

La presunta violación se habría llevado a cabo en España.

Thomas Partey en declaraciones con Sky Sports

Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League (Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Por Daniel Barbosa

En las últimas horas, la presunta víctima de Partey ha difundido por su cuenta de Twitter recopilando los detalles.

La mujer asegura que la violación fue durante la celebración del cumpleaños del jugador en su viaje a Ibiza.

Cuenta también que ella no quería ir al viaje por una pelea que sostuvo con Thomas, a causa de su deseo de llevar mujeres a la celebración. Sin embargo, dice que el jugador la manipuló psicológicamente y la obligó a ir.

Durante el viaje, ellos estuvieron en un barco, en donde no cruzaron palabra ni compartieron habitación.

La mujer asegura que el 19 de junio no comió nada en todo el día. Sobre las siete de la noche se embriagó y fue a descansar a su habitación. Partey llegó allá, la abofeteó y la forzó a tener relaciones sexuales con ella.

El caso se complica aún más, cuando la mujer contó que no era la primera vez que sucedía algo así. En abril ya había sucedido algo similar, pero ella no consideró violación en su momento. Partey ya la había obligado a tener relaciones.

La mujer difundió la conversación que sostuvo con el jugador por WhatsApp. Recalca que a pesar que él quiere buscarla y hablar, en ningún momento el jugador desmiente la acusación.

Según cuenta la mujer, mientras reía, el jugador le dijo que no tenía que despertar en el momento de la violación. Ella aseguró que el mediocampista ha hecho esto muchas veces y con muchas mujeres.

La mujer también involucró a la Premier League y al Arsenal, equipo en que milita. Ella aseguró que les informó desde septiembre del año pasado.

En primera instancia, las dos entidades aseguraron tomar el caso muy en serio, pero más adelante le dijeron que por ser mayor de edad, no iban a considerar el caso.

Al parecer, otra presunta víctima de Partey, se habría decidido a denunciar y las dos mujeres pondrían la queja directamente en los juzgados de la ciudad de Londres.

La mujer en cuestión ganó el caso civil y llegaron a un acuerdo económico para retirar los cargos a Partey, especialmente porque el juzgado no tiene jurisdicción en Ibiza.

Finalmente, la mujer aseguró que ella espera no lucrarse, sino lograr justicia, tanto por ella como por las mujeres que no han denunciado.

