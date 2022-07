“Luis Díaz haciendo cosas de Luis Díaz”. Golazo del colombiano con Liverpool

Liverppol FC training Bangkok (Thailand), 11/07/2022.- Liverpool players Fabinho (L) and Luis Diaz (R) perform during their team's training session for the pre-season tour soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 July 2022. Liverpool FC will face Manchester United in their Bangkok Century Cup pre-season tour soccer match on 12 July 2022 in Bangkok. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT (RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EFE)