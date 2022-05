Camiseta de Maradona fue subastada en 9 millones de dólares

Diego Maradona Argentina v England FIFA 1986 World Cup MEXICO CITY, MEXICO- JUNE 22: Argentina player Diego Maradona is challenged by England full back Kenny Sansom during the FIFA 1986 World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive) (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)