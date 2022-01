En vivo: Ecuador vs Brasil, jornada 15 de las eliminatorias rumbo a Catar 2022

Brazil v Ecuador: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2021 GOIANIA, BRAZIL - JUNE 27: Enner Valencia of Ecuador jumps for the ball with Marquinhos of Brazil during a group B match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of Copa America Brazil 2021 at Estadio Olimpico on June 27, 2021 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)