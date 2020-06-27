Celta de Vigo vs. Barcelona | Los culés, a ganar y aguardar por un tropiezo del Real Madrid

Continúa la batalla por el título de La Liga. Real Madrid y Barcelona protagonizan un mano a mano imperdible cuando restan pocas jornadas para el final. El link para Ver CELTA DE VIGO vs BARCELONA Gratis ONLINE EN VIVO HD EN DIRECTO AHORA STREAMING lo encuentra más abajo
El empate del conjunto culé contra el Sevilla, le permitió a los merengues tomar el anhelado liderato, lo que significó un verdadero golpe para los hombres de Quique Setién. Sin embargo, no se dan por vencidos y pelearán hasta la última fecha.
En esta ocasión, los blaugranas deberán visitar una plaza bastante complicada. A pesar del discreto presente del Celta de Vigo, el estadio Municipal de Balaidos mete presión. Y es que la mayoría de equipos que pisan dicha cancha sufren más de la cuenta.
El nivel del Fútbol Club Barcelona no es el mejor. De hecho, las dudas son más que las certezas y todo dependerá de Lionel Messi, quien deberá frotar nuevamente la vara para darle una alegría a su hinchada.
Ver CELTA DE VIGO vs BARCELONA Gratis ONLINE EN VIVO HD EN DIRECTO AHORA STREAMING
Día: 27 de junio
Hora: 10:00 a.m.
Canal: DirecTV Sports (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)
