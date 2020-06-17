Manchester City vs. Arsenal | ¡Regresa la Premier League con un partidazo en el Etihad!

Se suma una más a la lista. Luego del regreso de la Bundesliga, Coppa Italia, Primera Liga, La Liga y la Liga de Turquía, es el turno de la Premier League. El link para Ver EN VIVO Manchester City vs Arsenal HOY GRATIS ONLINE por ESPN Premier League en HD lo encuentras más abajo
Todo parece estar sentenciado a favor del Liverpool. Sin embargo, el Manchester City no se da por vencido. El conjunto de Pep Guardiola necesita ganar a como de lugar para mantener viva la leve esperanza de gritar 'campeón' a final de temporada.
Además, los cityzens no quieren poner en riesgo su cupo a Champions League. Eso sí, al frente tendrán un complicado rival. Arsenal, lejos de pensar en el título, tiene en mente ingresar a puestos de competiciones internacionales.
Actualmente, los dirigidos por Mikel Arteta se ubican en la novena posición con 40 puntos, firmando un campeonato bastante discreto. Razón por la que, en este reinicio, quiere dejar claro que tiene ambiciones y qué mejor oportunidad que imponerse en el Etihad Stadium.
Ver EN VIVO Manchester City vs Arsenal HOY GRATIS ONLINE por ESPN Premier League en HD
Día: 17 de junio
Hora: 2:15 p.m.
Canal: ESPN2 (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)
