(VIDEO) Hombre se aisló en 'pueblo fantasma' para evitar el coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram

The Assay Office at Cerro Gordo (seen above) was responsible for determining the quality of the ore pulled out of the mountain. . . A reported $500 million of minerals were blasted out of the mountain, but any miner worth his axe knows you never report the full value. Why attract extra interest from the Government or bandits? Some say there is still another $500 million sitting below the town today. . . Behind the Assay Office is the tramway structure at the Union Mine. Used to move the ore from the hoist house and start getting it down the mountain. . . Just to the right of the office is what is left of Lola’s Palace of Pleasure, where the miners… well you get the idea. Lola Travis owned a few of the brothels in town and was known to put a few miners in the ground in her day too.