(VIDEO) Hombre se aisló en 'pueblo fantasma' para evitar el coronavirus
Gastó todos sus ahorros para adquirir y refugiarse en un pueblo abandonado. (VIDEO) Hombre se aisló en 'pueblo fantasma' para evitar el coronavirus.
Actualmente el mundo entero se encuentra pasando por una cuarentena que busca prevenir el contagio de coronavirus. El caso de un hombre que se aisló en 'pueblo fantasma' para evitar el contagio es de no creer.
Se trata de, Brent Underwood, un ciudadano de nacionalidad estadounidense, que abandonó su casa y ciudad de origen, para aislarse en un pueblo abandonado.
Este abandonado terreno lo había comprado, junto a un amigo, en el año 2013, pero fue hasta este año que le dio uso.
View this post on Instagram
The Assay Office at Cerro Gordo (seen above) was responsible for determining the quality of the ore pulled out of the mountain. . . A reported $500 million of minerals were blasted out of the mountain, but any miner worth his axe knows you never report the full value. Why attract extra interest from the Government or bandits? Some say there is still another $500 million sitting below the town today. . . Behind the Assay Office is the tramway structure at the Union Mine. Used to move the ore from the hoist house and start getting it down the mountain. . . Just to the right of the office is what is left of Lola’s Palace of Pleasure, where the miners… well you get the idea. Lola Travis owned a few of the brothels in town and was known to put a few miners in the ground in her day too.
Estos dos hombres invirtieron todos sus ahorros para poder adquirir los terrenos del pueblo Cerro Gordo, ubicado en California, EE.UU.
La intención de este hombre de 32 años, era convertir este pueblo en un destino turístico. De hecho publicó un video en el que se ve como se ha remodelado.
"Hasta ahora ha sido una experiencia salvaje ser dueño de un 'pueblo fantasma"", comentó el hombre.
Debido a la actual pandemia, el hombre se ha visto obligado a vivir en el nada terrorífico pueblo.
View this post on Instagram
A winter (in April) walk-through of Cerro Gordo: 1. The Belshaw House. A home originally built by Mortimer Belshaw in 1868. Belshaw was responsible for developing the eight-mile toll road up the mountainside — the Yellow Grade Road aka Cerro Gordo Road. Belshaw brought the first load of Cerro Gordo silver to Los Angeles. There he pitched Egbert Judson, president of the California Paper Company on the potential of Cerro Gordo. 2. The Crapo House: William "Billy" Crapo was unhappy with an election and in January 1893 he stepped out his front door and shot and killed Postmaster Harry Boland. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but the posse never caught up with him. 3. The Gordon Mansion. Originally constructed in 1909 by Louis D. Gordon. Gordon brought the “Zinc Era” to Cerro Gordo after he started extracting zinc in the Union Mine in 1911. Cerro Gordo became the principal zinc producer for the US. Gordon was responsible for constructing the two aerial tramways bringing ore down the mountain. The zinc operations lasted until the 1930s. 4. The American Hotel. The American Hotel was originally built in 1871 by an Englishman named John Simpson and his wife. It’s Said to be the oldest hotel in California east of the Sierras. Inside is the saloon and the cardroom with the infamous bullet in the wall and bloodstain on the ground from a card game gone awry. 5. A tree donated to Cerro Gordo by Stanford University. 6. Looking towards Owen’s Lake. The water from Owens Lake was diverted in 1913 as part of the LA Aqueduct Program. By 1926 the lake was dry, devastating the local community and environment. 7. Entering Cerro Gordo along Cerro Gordo Rd. 8. The American Hotel.