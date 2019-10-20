Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Superclásico británico disparejo
El duelo de todos los tiempos en el fútbol inglés tendrá una versión más. Sin embargo, como nunca antes en la era de la Premier League, Liverpool es amplio favorito sobre el Manchester United. No importa si los Diablos Rojos son locales en Old Trafford, teatro que en los últimos años no es garantía de sueños. El link para ver EN VIVO Manchester United vs Liverpool GRATIS ONLINE lo encuentra más abajo.
Son 15 los puntos que separan a los de Anfield de los de Manchester. Más allá de eso, el sólido líder de la Premier League tiene jugadores que en la otra vereda no. Jürgen Klopp pretende alinear a su tridente de lujo, conformado por Sadio Mané, Mo Salah y Roberto Firmino.
Por si fuera poco, en el United hay aires de cambio. Ole Guna Solksjaer está en la cuerda floja y se habla que Massimiliano Allegri lo puede reemplazar en breve. Una derrota como local ante el Liverpool puede significar el fin del noruego.
Liverpool sabe que Manchester City ganó en día sábado, lo mismo que el Leicester y el Chelsea, sus principales perseguidores.
EN VIVO Manchester United vs Liverpool GRATIS ONLINE
Día: 20 de octubre
Hora: 10:30pm
Canal: ESPN (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)
