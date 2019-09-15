Rosario Central vs. Newell’s Old Boys: nueva edición del clásico rosarino por lo alto

Por Publimetro Colombia

Partidazo en la fecha seis de la Superliga Argentina. Después del River Plate contra Boca Juniors de la anterior jornada, llega el turno del clásico rosarino. Razón por la cual, el estadio Gigante de Arroyito se viste de gala y abre sus puertas con orgullo. Y es que esta clase de partidos, sin lugar a dudas, se juegan diferente y tienen condimentos aparte. (Encuentre más abajo el link para Ver Gratis Rosario Central VS Newells Old Boys EN VIVO ONLINE Superliga Argentina)

Actualmente, ambos conjuntos acumulan nueve puntos. Eso sí, los leprosos tienen un compromiso menos e intentarán sacar una ventaja considerable con relación a su acérrimo rival. Para ello, deberán apelar a un excelente rendimiento y planteamiento. Eso sí, no será nada fácil. Los canallas harán hasta lo imposible por hacer respetar su casa.

Ver Gratis Rosario Central VS Newells Old Boys EN VIVO ONLINE Superliga Argentina

Día: 15 de septiembre

Hora: 1:30 p.m. (Colombia) // 15:30 hrs (Argentina)

Canal: TyC Sports (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido en directo)

