Manchester City vs. Liverpool: la temporada inglesa comienza con la Community Shield
Partidazo de alta alcurnia en Inglaterra. En Wembley, Manchester City y Liverpool abren de manera oficial la temporada inglesa con la popular Community Shield.
La Supercopa de Inglaterra mostrará a dos equipos en plena pretemporada y que aún no están a punto. Sin embargo, querrán ganar el primer título oficial de la temporada, luego de protagonizar una de las mejores Premier de los últimos años.
Manchester City llega luego de quedarse con los tres títulos ingleses de la temporada. Mientras que Liverpool arriba a esta competencia tras ser segundo del City, en la Premier League.
Ver Gratis Manchester City vs Liverpool Community Shield EN VIVO ONLINE
Día: 3 de enero
Hora: 3:00pm
Canal: ESPN (Haga clic acá para ver el canal online)
Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido online)
