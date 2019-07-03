Chile vs. Perú: una nueva edición del gran clásico del Pacífico, ahora en Copa América

En la Arena do Grêmio de Porto Alegre se definirá quién será el segundo finalista de la edición XLVI de la Copa América

Por Publimetro Colombia

Un compromiso con mucha historia y bastante en juego se disputará en Brasil. Allí, la Roja y los incas protagonizarán una nueva escena del conocido Clásico del Pacífico, cuya denominación no es casual. (Encuentre más abajo el link para Ver Gratis Chile VS Perú Copa América 2019 EN VIVO ONLINE)

Para entender el porqué, es necesario remitirse hasta 1879 y 1884, años en los que se llevó a cabo la conocida Guerra del Pacífico. Este fue un conflicto armado que enfrentó a Chile contra los aliados Perú y Bolivia.

A partir de ahí, el tinte de los partidos entre ambos países cambió. Los encuentros tomaron un valor particular desde lo político y social. Eso sí, nunca se dejó de lado lo deportivo. De hecho, así lo demuestran los enfrentamientos en las canchas durante la historia.

Usualmente, los compromisos suelen ser aguerridos, con juego fuerte desde el pitazo inicial y pocas veces terminan los 22 futbolistas. Y es que las expulsiones son inminentes.

Además, tanto Chile como Perú son conscientes de que, en una confederación dominada por Argentina, Brasil y Uruguay (países de la costa del Atlántico), no tienen más remedio que pelear por hacerse con el rótulo de ser la mejor selección de la costa del Pacífico suramericano.

Es así como, en esta ocasión, la tensión no será ajena. Los dirigidos por Reinaldo Rueda llegan como favoritos para mantener viva la ilusión de sumar su tercer título consecutivo. Sin embargo, la escuadra de Ricardo Gareca dio el batacazo en cuartos de final al eliminar a la máxima campeona del torneo, Uruguay, y sueña con repetir la hazaña. De hacerlo, demostrarán que no son ninguna cenicienta, ganándose el respeto de muchos.

Ver Gratis Chile VS Perú Copa América 2019 EN VIVO ONLINE

Día: 3 de julio

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Canal 1: DirecTV Sports (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Canal 2: Caracol TV  (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Link 3: (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo