"Baywatch": El elenco de la serie comparado con el de la película

Por Viviana Ortiz

  • Estos son los actores que nos deleitarán la pupila en la cinta de “Baywatch” Foto: Grosby Group
La adaptación al cine de la popular serie “Baywatch” se está filmando en Florida y su gran estrella, Dwayne Johnson, se está encargando de que los fans puedan echar un vistazo al rodaje a través de las fotos que está subiendo a su cuenta de Instagram.

Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Ilfenesh Hadera y Kelly Rohrbach acompañan a “La Roca” en estas primeras imágenes de la película que es dirigida por Seth Gordo. 

Hagamos un respaso del elenco anterior y del actual. 

“Mitch Buchannon” será interpretado po “La Roca”, antes fue David Hasselhoff.

Zac Efron es  “Matt Brody”, antes David Charvet.

Ilfenesh Hadera es  “Stephanie Holden”, antes interpretada por Alexandra Paul. 

“CJ Parker”será  Kelly Rohrbach , antes la mítica Pamela Anderson. 

Alexandra Daddario hará el papel de “Summer Quinn”, antes hecho por Nicole Eggert. 

Además  Priyanka Chopra será la villana de la cinta. 

Pero no son los únicos, hay integrante muy especial, que también fue presentado por  Dwayne Johnson, su nombre es “Nick”.

