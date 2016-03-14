Every great story starts with a great villain... My sistah @priyankachopra is one of the biggest and most beloved stars in the world. When I asked her how she felt about playing opposite me as our main #BAYWATCH villain she simply said with a sly and seductively evil smile, "Oh you're going down..." Cool is the rule, but sometimes bad is bad. Thank you PC for the strong work week and see you on the rebound in GA. #GoodLordIGotMyHandsFull #ChopraDontPlay #BAYWATCH SUMMER 2017.

