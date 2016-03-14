"Baywatch": El elenco de la serie comparado con el de la película
Every great story starts with a great villain... My sistah @priyankachopra is one of the biggest and most beloved stars in the world. When I asked her how she felt about playing opposite me as our main #BAYWATCH villain she simply said with a sly and seductively evil smile, "Oh you're going down..." Cool is the rule, but sometimes bad is bad. Thank you PC for the strong work week and see you on the rebound in GA. #GoodLordIGotMyHandsFull #ChopraDontPlay #BAYWATCH SUMMER 2017.
La adaptación al cine de la popular serie “Baywatch” se está filmando en Florida y su gran estrella, Dwayne Johnson, se está encargando de que los fans puedan echar un vistazo al rodaje a través de las fotos que está subiendo a su cuenta de Instagram.
Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Ilfenesh Hadera y Kelly Rohrbach acompañan a “La Roca” en estas primeras imágenes de la película que es dirigida por Seth Gordo.
Hagamos un respaso del elenco anterior y del actual.
“Mitch Buchannon” será interpretado po “La Roca”, antes fue David Hasselhoff.
Zac Efron es “Matt Brody”, antes David Charvet.
Ilfenesh Hadera es “Stephanie Holden”, antes interpretada por Alexandra Paul.
“CJ Parker”será Kelly Rohrbach , antes la mítica Pamela Anderson.
Alexandra Daddario hará el papel de “Summer Quinn”, antes hecho por Nicole Eggert.
Pero no son los únicos, hay integrante muy especial, que también fue presentado por Dwayne Johnson, su nombre es “Nick”.