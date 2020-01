Opeth regresa a Colombia este 5 de mayo

View this post on Instagram

'In Cauda Venenum' LATIN AMERICA TOUR! . . MAY 2020 3rd – Peppers Club – San José, Costa Rica 5th – Royal Center – Bogotá, Colombia 7th – Teatro Caupolican – Santiago, Chile 10th – Teatro Flores – Buenos Aires, Argentina 12th – Carioca Club – São Paulo, Brazil . . Ticketing information to follow…