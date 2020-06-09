(Viral) El fenómeno de "Cocoa Puff": conejo gigante que vive como una persona

Es un fenómeno viral sin lugar a dudas. "Cocoa Puff" se ha transformado en un animal muy popular en Instagram. Fenómeno de "Cocoa Puff": conejo gigante que vive como persona.
Se trata de un conejo de la raza Gigante Continental que es muy dócil y vive "como humano" junto a una familia en Washington, Estados Unidos.
A fairytale childhood. Cocoa Puff is a 2-year-old Continental Giant rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.
El animal ya tiene más de 300.000 seguidores en la red social y sigue sumando.
"Cocoa" es el fiel compañero de aventuras de Macy, una niña de 3 años. "Se lo compramos a mi hija para su segundo cumpleaños", cuenta Lindsay Smith, la madre de la niña en las redes sociales.
"Hicimos un poco de investigación y encontramos esta raza de conejos gigantes, que son muy buenos con los niños. Supuestamente son calmados y dóciles, pero no teníamos idea en lo que nos estábamos metiendo", agregó.
Cocoa Puff — 18.5lbs — 2.5 years old — Breed: Continental Giant Most rabbits don't like being picked up, and Cocoa Puff is no different, so we do not hold him often or for long periods of time. This is the technique I use to pick up Cocoa Puff which may be a bit different than picking up normal sized rabbits. However, no matter the size of the rabbit it's important to support both the lower and upper body. Cocoa Puff is a 2 year old Continental Giant rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.
"Cocoa Puff" logró alcanzar el estrellato en las redes sociales, tanto en Facebook como en Instagram y pasó a ser considerado un influencer. Por eso, lanzó su propia lista de productos en Amazon, gracias a la cual sus dueños ganan dinero por cada compra realizada por un usuario.
