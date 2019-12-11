Influenciador amenazó con un arma a usuario de Instagram para robarle su cuenta
Se conoció la noticia de un influenciador que amenazó a un usuario de Instagram, para que le diera el poder de su cuenta en la red social. El caso se registró en Estados Unidos.
Se trata de Rossi Lorathio Adams II de 27 años, mejor conocido 'Polo' en sus redes, quien dirigía varias cuentas en dicha plataforma, publicaciones que eran de mujeres con poca ropa y jóvenes universitarios en estado de alicoramiento.
Todo inició porque tanto el influenciador, como sus seguidores, usaban la frase "Hazlo por el estado" (#doitforstate), para compartir su contenido en redes sociales, pero esta famosa frase ya estaba registrada y era propiedad de otro usuario.
Comentan que Adams intentó comprar el dominio de la frase en varias ocasiones, y ante la negativa del dueño de venderla, decidió empezar a amenazarlo por medio de redes sociales.
La situación pasó a mayores términos cuando el influenciador decidió enviar a un familiar (primo), a la casa del dueño de la frase, para que lo amenazara con un arma de fuego y así obligarlo a transferir los derechos de la cuenta dueña del dominio.
Medios locales indicaron que en el momento en que el joven estaba siendo intimidado con la pistola, este forcejeó con el delincuente y en el momento en que accionó el arma la bala le dio en una de sus piernas. Por fortuna logró comunicarse con el 911.
Social Media Influencer Faces Up To 20 Years After Attempting To Steal A Domain Name At Gunpoint by TanyaApril 23rd, 2019 #Roommates, we’re all familiar with social media influencers and the lengths some of them will go to in the name content. Well a social media influencer by the name of #RossiLorathioAdams better known as ‘Polo’ just did THE most and is now looking at 20 years in the slammer. According to @People, Polo was a student at Iowa State where he launched a company called State Snaps! The platform he created had over 1 million followers at the time and he (like any social media influencer) was thinking about expanding! Apparently, he had already owned the domain name “DoIt4State.com” but also wanted to own a different version of the name to expand his efforts. According to court documents, Polo reached out to the owner of the new domain but the owner refused to sell it. So, stuck in a situation he didn’t want Polo created a plan where he would steal the domain and force the owner to sell it to him by gunpoint. Polo reportedly asked his cousin to break into the domain owner’s home and try to steal his computer so they could change the domain ownership. He actually found his address through #GoDaddy’s registration records. Here’s where things really get wild Roommates! SO, after finding the address Polo’s cousin broke into the home and kicked down the bedroom door where the domain owner was sleeping. Apparently, the domain owner heard Polo’s cousin trying to break in and called police while he hid. Polo’s cousin reportedly found him and tried to pistol whip him but the domain owner wrestled the gun away and was shot in the leg during the process! He also managed to shoot Polo’s cousin in the chest multiple times before police showed up. According to the news release, a jury needed less than an hour to convict Polo of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats & violence. He now faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $250K fine. #crime #criminaljustice #technologies #gadgets #innovation #science #lawyers #lawyersofinstagram #lawyerslife #lawyerstatusattorneystatus #advocare
Por este motivo el influenciador le fue puesta la sentencia de 168 meses de prisión e indemnizar con unos 9,000 dólares a la víctima. El primo de Lorathio Adams, quien fue el que amenazó y accionó el arma, fue condenado a 20 años de cárcel después de aceptar los delitos.
