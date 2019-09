¡Impresionante! Dos bomberos se salvaron de ser atropellados por un remolque que perdió el control

View this post on Instagram

Dramatic Dash Cam Video: Warning – this video is difficult to watch but we can tell you both men hit will be ok – miraculously they were left with only bruises – no broken bones. This is from a crash we worked a few weeks ago. The two men hit are Stringtown firefighters and this is dash cam from the Stringtown police chief. This is a graphic reminder to SLOW DOWN – especially when roads are slick and you see flashing lights.