Trump reconoce que pagó 390 millones de pesos a actriz para adultos

Stormy Daniels the porn star who had an affair with Donald Trump is going on a Strip Club tour called "Make America Horny Again" @thestormydaniels #stormydaniels #makeamericahornyagain #donaldtrump #whitehousescandal #cheatercheater #pornstar #girlswithtattoos #ironic #funnystory

A post shared by GossipSpot (@tmz.gossipspot) on Feb 6, 2018 at 11:44pm PST