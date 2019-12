PREVIEW 2020: La moda ante la incertidumbre

View this post on Instagram

Power in Fashion Week: Modern military dress combines tailoring with an elaborate visual code of patches, braiding, stripes, colors, and metalwork – a code that makes the soldier a walking extension of the state's power. It communicates the wearer's proficiency in combat and weaponry, as well as his position in the hierarchy of the military chain of command. On view in #PowerMode