5 storytellers que innovan en la artesanía colombiana

"In the recognition of our deepest roots, in the ancestral memory of the territory and in the respect and appropriation of the origins, lies the true possibility of moving towards a promising and consistent modernity." – Cecilia Duque Duque @ceciliaduqueduque Board Member of @lookingforthemasters our guidance, our mentor, our inspiration! ❤️ #clubcolombia #bypaulamendoza #lookingforthemasters