Joven se hizo cirugías para lucir mayor y quedó igual a Gianluca Vacchi

Pawel Ladziak de 35 años decidió realizarse distintos procedimientos estéticos con el fin de parecer mayor, sin embargo ahora sus conocidos le dicen que quedó igual que Gianluca Vacchi.
Ladziak, invertió una millonaria suma para cambiar su apariencia y lucir como un hombre mayor y sexy. Y es que el resultado fue el esperado, luce un aspecto veterano, con un cuerpo tonificado, barca y hasta cabello blanco. Según dio a conocer TvNotas, el proceso duro 10 años.
Éstas son algunas de las fotos que comparte en su cuenta de Instagram:
Do you remember that photo of mine? I agree, it's so bad but it is motivation for me and you. Same as everyone I fight with my weakness. I still can remember where I started and where I am now. I'll never surrender because I don't want go back! Let's stick together team and make a deal – I motivate you and you motivate me!.
My transformation 2007-2017 You don't belive me? At the time nobody belive in me — — 💪For more motivation:⤵ @magda_m_108 my 😍