Joven se hizo cirugías para lucir mayor y quedó igual a Gianluca Vacchi

Pawel Ladziak de 35 años decidió realizarse distintos procedimientos estéticos con el fin de parecer mayor, sin embargo ahora sus conocidos le dicen que quedó igual que Gianluca Vacchi.

Ladziak, invertió una millonaria suma para cambiar su apariencia y lucir como un hombre mayor y sexy. Y es que el resultado fue el esperado, luce un aspecto veterano, con un cuerpo tonificado, barca y hasta cabello blanco. Según dio a conocer TvNotas, el proceso duro 10 años.

Éstas son algunas de las fotos que comparte en su cuenta de Instagram:

Polish Viking vs @gianlucavacchi 👥

A post shared by Pawel Ladziak – Polish Viking® (@pavel_ladziak) on

