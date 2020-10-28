¡No importó la pandemia! Kim Kardashian celebró por lo alto sus 40 años en una isla privada.

Con estrictos protocolos, la socialité festejó junto a sus seres queridos. ¡No importó la pandemia! Kim Kardashian celebró por lo alto sus 40 años.
Con una épica fiesta Kim no dejó que su cumpleaños fuera arruinada por la COVID.19. Así lo dejó ver con una serie de imágenes que publicó en sus redes sociales.
Aunque la empresaria cumplió el pasado 21 de octubre, hasta este martes 28 dio a conocer las imágenes de su excéntrica fiesta.
Con estrictos protocolos de bioseguridad, ya que a todos los invitados se les exigía la prueba negativa de coronavirus, se realizó la fiesta en una isla privada en EE.UU. Dicha celebración fue organizada por su madre Kris Jenner.
"Después de dos semanas de múltiples chequeos de salud y de pedirles a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde pudiéramos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento", fue parte del mensaje con el que dio a conocer las imágenes.
For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. pic.twitter.com/sSZVCdbKH9
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
Según dio a conocer, en su celebración "bailamos, montamos en bicicleta, nadamos cerca de las ballenas, hicimos kayak, vimos una película en la playa y mucho más".
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
Aunque la socialité manifestó que se tuvieron todos los cuidados necesarios, ha recibido todo tipo de críticas en redes sociales por su festejo.
Algunos argumentan que no es momento de celebrar, ya que la pandemia ha infectado a más de 8 millones de personas en dicho país, de los cuales 226.604 han fallecido, por lo que el distanciamiento es la mayor recomendación y no era momento para la celebración.
