La célebre pareja está de luto; con triste mensaje, Chrissy Teigen y John Legend confirmaron que su bebé murió.
2020 no ha sido fácil para casi nadie.
Sin embargo, en la familia del cantante norteamericano y su esposa, la famosa modelo y presentadora, había felicidad por la llegada de un nuevo integrante.
El bebé, que se llamaría Jack, nació en días pasados.
Lastimosamente, necesitó varias transfusiones de sangre pues al parecer presentó un sangrado que no pudo ser controlado.
Aunque el pequeño luchó por su vida, no logró sobrevivir y falleció en el hospital.
La modelo se sinceró con sus seguidores, con quienes compartió algunas desgarradoras imágenes de los duros momentos que pasó en el centro de salud.
En sus palabras, Chrissy aseguró que ella y John estaban "en shock" y con "un dolor que nunca antes había sentido".
También, Chrissy se despidió de su bebé, a quien le pidió perdón por no poderle dar un hogar.
"Jack luchó por ser parte de nuestra familia, y lo será por siempre", agregó.
Con triste mensaje, la modelo Chrissy Teigen confirmó que su bebé murió
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Vea aquí más información de Colombia y el mundo
Encuentre todavía más de Publimetro en Google News, aquí