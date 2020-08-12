Mostró cómo ha batallado contra la enfermedad. ¡Desgarrador! El testimonio de actriz que perdió su pelo tras desarrollar coronavirus.
La actriz estadounidense Alyssa Milano compartió la dura historia que ha vivido al tener coronavirus. Su relato lo hizo por medio de redes sociales.
En el video mostró cómo se cae su cabello mientras lo cepilla con normalidad, asegurando que esto ha pasado después de tener la COVID-19.
“Hola a todos, solo quería mostrarles la cantidad de cabello que se está cayendo de mi cabeza como resultado de la covid-19”, menciona la artista en su video.
View this post on Instagram
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Milano es recordada por su personaje de 'Phoebe Halliwell' en Hechiceras, exitosa serie de finales de los 90.
También relata que lleva dos semanas batallando con el virus y los duros momentos que ha pasado por culpa de este.
"El pasado 2 de abril completé dos semanas enferma. Nunca había estado tan enferma. Todo me dolía, perdí el olfato. Sentía como si un elefante estuviera sentado en mi pecho. No podía respirar. No podía retener la comida en mí. Perdí 9 libras en 2 semanas (4 kilos aproximadamente). Estaba confundida. Tenía fiebre leve. Y los dolores de cabeza eran horrible", expresó.
Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler pic.twitter.com/H0wCmzYswV
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020
¡Desgarrador! El testimonio de actriz que perdió su pelo tras desarrollar coronavirus.
PARA MÁS INFORMACIÓN DEL ENTRETENIMIENTO, AQUÍ.