La "bobadita" que cuesta la lujosa casa de J Balvin en Antioquia

El artista se dio un merecido gusto, conozca la bobadita que cuesta la casa de J Balvin en Antioquia.
En días pasados se hicieron virales las fotos de la vivienda del reguetonero.
Los comentarios apuntaban a que era una casa con muchísimo estilo.
Aun así, tampoco faltaron las críticas de quienes notaron su extensa colección de tenis versus la "poca" cantidad de libros de su biblioteca.
Luego de esta conversación en redes, Bluradio habló con la socia y fundadora de la firma de arquitectura que diseñó la vivienda de Balvin.
Para empezar, María José Fernández comentó que la casa se construyó según lo que Jose quería, un lugar tranquilo y de acabados modernos.
Por la ubicación y otros factores, el precio por metro cuadrado fue de entre 3,5 y 4 millones de pesos.
Ya que la casa es de 530 metros cuadrados, el precio de la casa de J Balvin bordea los dos mil millones de pesos.
La bobadita que cuesta la casa de J Balvin en Antioquia
De igual manera, Fernández explicó que a Balvin le gusta mucho la naturaleza.
Al parecer, tiene un bonsái traído especialmente de Japón.
Tiene varios espacios minimalistas donde le gusta meditar, y suele dormir en diferentes cuartos de la casa.
También tiene una piscina semi olímpica, y una amplia zona exterior, donde pasa el tiempo con sus invitados.
View this post on Instagram
For his city and country residences in Colombia, Latin music superstar @jbalvin worked with Medellín-based firm @5solidos. “I chose 5 Sólidos because they are based right here in Medellín. I love their young spirit and their passion. Latinos have beautiful taste, and we understand the meaning of lifestyle,” the singer insists, echoing his long-standing crusade to promote Colombian artistry and Latin culture around the globe. In the country home, 5 Sólidos employed architectural elements such as blackened wood siding and shoji-like framed linen doors and screens point to the influence of Japanese aesthetics. Above, pendant lights by @astep.design illuminate the bedroom. Take a tour of both homes through the link in our bio. Photo by @anita_calero_arboleda; text by @mayer.rus
View this post on Instagram
For @jbalvin’s home in Llanogrande, Colombia, the team at @5solidos completely gutted an existing house and then reimagined the structure as a serene, understated pavilion, where architectural elements such as blackened wood siding and shoji-like framed linen doors and screens point to the influence of Japanese aesthetics. Above, Balvin's Golden Retrievers Paz and Felicidad lounge in the pool. The outdoor chaise lounges are by RH and the floor lamps are by @davidegroppi. Take a tour of the home via the link in our profile. Photo by @anita_calero_arboleda; text by @mayer.rus
View this post on Instagram
Latin music superstar @jbalvin is famous for his intrepid fashion sense, which runs the gamut from polychromatic streetwear to haute couture. But on the home front, Balvin eschews prismatic finery in favor of minimalist cool and Japanese-inflected decorative restraint. “Architecture, music, fashion—they’re all forms of expression. When it comes to the places I live, I definitely take a less-is-more approach,” says the Latin Grammy Award–winning artist. Balvin crafted town and country residences in his native Colombia with the help of Medellín based design firm @5solidos—both homes are object lessons in the poetics of simplicity. Take a look inside our July-August issue cover story through the link in our profile. Photo by @anita_calero_arboleda; text by @mayer.rus