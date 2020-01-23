¡Sobrina de Amparo Grisales tuvo radical cambio para participar en competencia ‘fitness’!
"Qué cantidad de músculos tiene", han comentado varios. ¡Sobrina de Amparo Grisales tuvo radical cambio para participar en competencia fitness!
Amparo Grisales siempre da de qué hablar por diversos temas, y en la actualidad es tema de conversación por su participación en Yo me llamo.
Muchos la aman por su sinceridad, mientras que otros no soportan que sea demasiado frentera.
Sea por lo bueno o por lo malo, varios no dudan en seguir su vida y es así como llegaron a su sobrina: María Gabriela.
Ella siempre ha dado de qué hablar por su belleza y su gran cuerpo, pero lo cierto es que desde hace un año se sometió a un radical cambio.
Y es que ahora María Gabriela tiene un cuerpo muy ejercitado, todo esto con el objetivo de competir en concursos fitness en Estados Unidos.
La siguiente foto es del año pasado cuando estuvo en una contienda que se realizó en California.
¡Sobrina de Amparo Grisales tuvo radical cambio para participar en competencia fitness!
No son muchas las fotos que publica en redes sociales, pero lo cierto es que las pocas muestran sus rutinas de ejercicio y lo bien que se siente por el cambio físico.
“Nada es más satisfactorio que cuando tu arduo trabajo vale la pena", ha escrito en redes.
View this post on Instagram
Decided to share this here today because I want to let some of you know that if you want to make a change in your life but think it’s impossible, it isn’t. For those of you who know me personally, know binge eating, drinking in excess, and procrastinating were some of my favorite things to do. Not saying I am perfect now and live a perfect life because I still have a s*it ton to learn, but if I was able to break some of those toxic habits and not let them be in charge of my life, you can too. If you don’t know how to start, start by having one clean meal today. Do 30 mins of cardio tomorrow. Small things add up to big things. If you’re scared others might laugh at you, they might but don’t worry, they’ll ask how you did it later on. If you have no clue what to do, ask around. It’s ok to ask for help. If you keep focusing on excuses you won’t get a single thing done. Find your goal and focus on it. There’s no greater feeling than achieving personal goals and feeling comfortable in your own skin. Take control of your life because no one else will do it for you. Something that inspired me to begin this journey, was to see other people’s transformations. We all have the same capabilities. Do you like these transformation pictures? Would you like to see more? Do you find them useful? The best day to start is TODAY. You got this 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #transformation #motivation #gymtransformation #motivationmonday #fitness #fitlife
Encuentre más de PUBLIMETRO en Google Noticias, aquí
También le puede interesar