El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se retiran de la realeza y se mudan a Estados Unidos

Por Publimetro Colombia

El heredero inglés y su esposa hicieron pública su decisión. El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se retiran de la realeza y se mudan a Estados Unidos.

Aunque son muchas las comodidades que se tienen en la realeza, también son muchas las restricciones.

Eso lo sabe Harry, hijo menor de la familia real británica de Gales. De hecho, su madre Diana también tenía algunos reparos con todo lo que le exigía la realeza en su estilo de vida.

Ahora, tal como informa agencia EFE y diferentes medios, los duques de Sussex tienen intención de dar "un paso atrás" en sus funciones como miembros de la familia real británica y "trabajar para ser financieramente independientes".

En un comunicado, ambos informaron de que han decidido "comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol" dentro de la monarquía.

Aun así, demostraron gratitud para la reina señalando su "completo apoyo a Su Majestad la Reina", Isabel II, en la misiva en la cual anuncian su alejamiento del Palacio de Buckingham.

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se retiran de la realeza y se mudan a Estados Unidos

 

MÁS NOTICIAS DEL ENTRETENIMIENTO, AQUÍ

También le puede interesar

Laura Acuña desmiente su participación en ‘Factor X’, donde estaría trabajando con su exnovio

¿Por qué Shakira y Piqué no se han casado? La cantante revela la razón

Encuentre más de PUBLIMETRO en Google Noticias, aquí

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo