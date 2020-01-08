El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se retiran de la realeza y se mudan a Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

😍😍 @meghanmarkle_official — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out their first official engagement of the year with a special trip to Canada’s High Commission in central London. Harry and Meghan spoke of the “unbelievable” welcome they received while in the Commonwealth country. The duke and duchess spent the past six weeks in North America where they enjoyed some family time with baby Archie. During their visit this afternoon, the couple sat down for tea with Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, and her deputy Sarah Fountain Smith, and were treated to on the popular Canadian chocolate treat of Nanaimo bars.