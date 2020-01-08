El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se retiran de la realeza y se mudan a Estados Unidos
El heredero inglés y su esposa hicieron pública su decisión. El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se retiran de la realeza y se mudan a Estados Unidos.
Aunque son muchas las comodidades que se tienen en la realeza, también son muchas las restricciones.
Eso lo sabe Harry, hijo menor de la familia real británica de Gales. De hecho, su madre Diana también tenía algunos reparos con todo lo que le exigía la realeza en su estilo de vida.
Ahora, tal como informa agencia EFE y diferentes medios, los duques de Sussex tienen intención de dar "un paso atrás" en sus funciones como miembros de la familia real británica y "trabajar para ser financieramente independientes".
En un comunicado, ambos informaron de que han decidido "comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol" dentro de la monarquía.
Aun así, demostraron gratitud para la reina señalando su "completo apoyo a Su Majestad la Reina", Isabel II, en la misiva en la cual anuncian su alejamiento del Palacio de Buckingham.
View this post on Instagram
😍😍 @meghanmarkle_official — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out their first official engagement of the year with a special trip to Canada’s High Commission in central London. Harry and Meghan spoke of the “unbelievable” welcome they received while in the Commonwealth country. The duke and duchess spent the past six weeks in North America where they enjoyed some family time with baby Archie. During their visit this afternoon, the couple sat down for tea with Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, and her deputy Sarah Fountain Smith, and were treated to on the popular Canadian chocolate treat of Nanaimo bars.
