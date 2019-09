Así fue como Carolina Guerra conoció a su esposo, quien resultó ser un millonario heredero

View this post on Instagram

Where do I even start… My eyes are full of tears and my heart bursting with overwhelming joy and gratitude. The playa greeted us as we began our journey as a couple and 4 years later we came back to seal our intention to devote our lives to each other on the dust. Talk about METAMORPHOSIS! I won’t even attempt to explain my feelings here, it’s just too much. Instead let me share with you some of the images holding these precious moments. Expect LOTS! I married my love @dreubenjr at @burningman ❤️🌪 📸by @countmichael